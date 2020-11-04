KVK distributes pig feed

BASAR, Nov 3: The West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Tuesday distributed feed for pigs to 20 farmers here in Leparada district under the ‘National innovative of climate resilient agriculture-technology development component (NICRA-TDC)’ initiative.

A training programme was also organized on the occasion by animal science specialist Dr MS Baruah, while KVK Head Dr CS Raghav highlighted the importance of “improved pig breeds and balanced feeding in changing climate scenario.”

The NICRA-TDC programme is an initiative of the ICAR-CRIDA, Hyderabad, to prepare farmers in various fields against changing climate.