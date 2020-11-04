Training prog on bamboo treatment organized

KAKOI, Nov 3: Fifty-two participants, both men and women, attended a month-long training programme on ‘Technical upgradation on bamboo treatment, storing and grading’ under the project ‘Promote bamboo MSME clusters for sustainable development’, which concluded on Tuesday here in Papum Pare district.

The project was initiated by the team of FMC (Foundation for MSME Clusters), the SIDBI and the implementing agency, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Research Development Agency and the State Forest Research Institute.

The training was organized in order to promote small entrepreneurship in bamboo-based furniture-making, and to enhance the skills of the artisans to become self-sustainable by providing technical training to enhance the quality of the products and strengthen the products’ durability.