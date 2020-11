ZIRO, Nov 3: NGO Dutta Pyapyung Conservation Club (DPCC) is organizing a voluntary blood donation camp from 3-7 November at the Gyati Taka General Hospital here in Lower Subansiri district.

“While participating and encouraging DPCC for its active role in conserving flora and fauna in Ziro, EAC Mobya Tai along with his wife Hage Anyo Mobya and Circle Officer Amina Nabam volunteered in the camp,” DPCC publicity secretary Koja Kano informed in a release.