Bamboo products ‘inaugurated’ at NERIST

NIRJULI, Nov 3: Bamboo products like bamboo shoot pickle, dried bamboo shoot, dried flack’s bamboo shoot and fermented bamboo shoot prepared in the food process engineering laboratory of the NERIST was inaugurated on Monday.

The bamboo products were produced under the supervision of AK Choudhary, and the process was carried out by the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan cell of the NERIST.

NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav, who inaugurated the programme along with AE HoD Prof Salil Kumar Srivastava and others, said that “local industries must be protected and make progress, so that the local people get a source of livelihood.”

NERIST Students’ Affairs Dean Prof Pradip Lingfa said that “the use of bamboo has been from time immemorial in Northeast India and now support of latest technology is needed. Youth are needed to give training for bamboo industry to adopt bamboo shoot products in processing, packing and marketing as an entrepreneurship for sustainable livelihood.”