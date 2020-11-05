Fall in mortality rate, high recovery keep active Covid-19 cases in India below 6 lakh

NEW DELHI, Nov 4: Active Covid-19 cases in India have been witnessing a steady decline and remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday due to a sustained fall in the mortality rate and a large number of patients recuperating from the disease daily, the Union health ministry said.

Sixteen states and Union Territories, including Assam, Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, have cases per million lower than the national average, the ministry said.

“The active caseload remained below the six-lakh mark for the sixth successive day as on date,” it said, adding 17 states and Union Territories have their recovery rates more than the national average.

The ministry said that 80 per cent of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs, with Kerala leading the table with more than 8,000 single-day recoveries followed by Karnataka where over 7,000 people were cured of the disease in a day.

It stated that 25 states and Union Territories have better tests per million than the national average, the ministry highlighted

The health ministry further said 76 per cent of the new cases of Covid-19 were from 10 states and UTs, with Kerala and Delhi having contributed the maximum of more than 6,000 cases each. Maharashtra had over 4,000 new cases in a day.

As many as 514 fatalities have been reported in a day. Of these, nearly 80 per cent were concentrated in 10 states and UTs with Maharashtra reporting the maximum 120 deaths.

India’s COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent, with 21 states and UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average, the ministry said. (PTI)