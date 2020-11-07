International Month of Adoption launched

ZIRO, Nov 6: The International Month of Adoption was launched in Lower Subansiri district on Friday by Women & Child Development Director TP Loyi at Hapoli here.

CDPO Kago Asha Lod apprised anganwadi workers and members of the Child Welfare Committee of the importance of the event, and informed that the International Month of Adoption is a month-long event to encourage people to not only learn about adoption but also to recognize people who have been impacted by adoption.

Entrepreneur and brand ambassador of Poshan Abhiyan, Tage Rita Takhe was felicitated. Takhe is the chairman and managing director of Lambu Subu Food & Beverages, which is famed for the first organic kiwi wine, Naara-Aaba.

The programme was also attended by HoDs, members of the Apatani Women Association Ziro, the Ziro branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, the CDPOs of Ziro I and Ziro II, among others. (DIPRO)