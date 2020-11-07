Techi Meena Lishi no more

ITANAGAR, Nov 6: Techi Meena Lishi, who was serving as the accounts & finance secretary of the Miss Arunachal Organization, died in an accident which occurred near the block point in Karsingsa on 5 November.

In a condolence message on Friday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu recalled Lishi as a dedicated and hardworking member of the Miss Arunachal Organization.

“Her role in nurturing young girls to stand for the society, encourage them to leave footprints of good works will be remembered for a very long time. Her demise has left a vacuum in the organization and I personally believe that her absence will be felt in every given occasion,” the CM said, and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

The Miss Arunachal Organization has also deeply mourned Lishi’s demise. Its managing director Tai Rocket in a release stated that her demise “has come as a huge shock to the organization as she was a very important figure in running the organization.”

Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi also expressed deep sorrow and shock over the news of her untimely demise.