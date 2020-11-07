Shekhawat inaugurates solar-based lift water supply project in LDV for 39 villages

ITANAGAR, Nov 6: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday dedicated an integrated multi-village water supply project to the people of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district.

The project will supply drinking water to 39 villages of the district.

Inaugurating the solar-based lift water supply project in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the union jal shakti minister said the project is “not only first of its kind in the state but in the country.”

The minister also inspected the facilities in the water project park, which include a filtration system, a master balancing reservoir, a solar power system, a swimming pool and an amphitheatre, an official communiqué stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu said the project is designed to provide drinking water to 17,480 people. He said the project has been conceived as “an integrated project with an element of drinking water, green energy and tourism component in it.”

The chief minister said the project is the first of its kind in the state to use green energy, solar grid, supervisory control and data acquisition automation system, prefabricated zinc alum storage tank, and high density polyethylene conduit for the mains, the sub-mains and the distribution networking system.

“The project envisages promotion of tourism in the area, which will enhance the living standard of the people and thus help in boosting the rural economy,” Khandu said.

The chief minister lauded the initiative of the local community to make the project sustainable. The Village Water and Sanitation Committee, through the gram sabha, has decided to raise the minimum water tariff. Also, in order to ensure sustainability of the water project park, the villagers have agreed to share responsibility in the management of the assets in the park.

Khandu also launched the ‘Arunachal Jal Sankalp’, a state government programme to supplement the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and sustain the drinking water systems.

He also launched the JJM dashboard and a dedicated website for the Jia project.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao and MLAs Gum Tayeng, Mutchu Mithi, Dasanglu Pul and Mopi Mihu were also present on the occasion. (PTI)