CM inaugurates new school bldg in Dambuk

DAMBUK, Nov 6: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inaugurated the new school building of the government higher secondary school here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by MP Tapir Gao, Home Minister Bamang Felix, PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang, Education Minister Taba Tedir, and MLAs Dasanglu Pul, Mopi Mihu and Gum Tayeng.

The CM assured to provide fund to the school for a 100-bedded hostel, auditorium, link road, etc, in the next financial year.

Later, Khandu attended the inaugural function of the documentation centre of the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) in Khinjili.

The documentation centre was inaugurated by union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

This was followed by the release of a book, Harmony in Designs in Arunachali Textiles. A brief overview of the RIWATCH was presented by its executive director Vijay Swami.

The dignitaries also visited the RIWATCH museum. (CM’s PR Cell)