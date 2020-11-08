Cleanliness drive organized

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Nov 7: As part of its routine social service, the All Gandhi Market Welfare Association (AGMWA) here in Upper Subansiri district conducted a cleanliness drive to keep the market area clean and hygienic.

Led by AGMWA secretary Tako Mosu and social service secretary Bagang Porkam Natam, all the members of the market committee and residents of the market area also joined the drive.

The committee also organized an awareness meeting on cleanliness, and appealed to the public to keep their township neat and clean by not throwing garbage randomly.