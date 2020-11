DAPORIJO, Nov 7: Haji Bharti Gas Agency (HBGA) here in the Upper Subansiri district started its service with the inauguration of the agency by the district hospital’s doctor Pika Kadu on Saturday.

HBGA proprietor Nyapi Haji informed that the gas agency offers online booking and home delivery.

“The agency would be operational from today itself and it will meet possible demands of the consumers and generate employment opportunities for the local unemployed youths,” he said.