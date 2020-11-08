Natung stresses on saving flora, fauna

CHESSA, Nov 7: Stressing the significance of saving wildlife and forests, Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung said “rigorous campaign and awareness need to be created at the village level to save wildlife and forests.”

The minister said this during his visit to the Van Vigyan Kendra of the State Forest Research Institute here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

Natung inspected the nursery, the greenhouse, the mist chamber, bamboo setum, the clonal seed orchard, the preservation plot, and the important bamboo species conservation site.

He also inspected other developmental projects going on in Chessa.

Chessa is the lone bamboo research centre in the Northeast, and setum bamboo is the first of its kind being preserved at the research centre.

Speaking to media persons, Natung said, “I am taking stock of all research and plantation centres, beginning from Chessa, to know the ground reality. I will also visit the orchid sanctuary in Tippi (West Kameng) and other important wildlife sanctuaries in eastern Arunachal.”

He said he would soon launch a campaign to create awareness on the importance of forests and their impact on climate change, adding that he would engage the department’s officials to ensure that the campaign is launched effectively.

“However, in order to achieve the goal, the panchayat leaders, youths and all stakeholders need to support the government and the department,” he said.

The minister also advised the environment & forests department to carry out awareness programmes, so that the people are made aware of the impact of deforestation.

“If we love nature, nature would love us too. We need to tell the people the impact of deforestation and killing of wildlife” said Natung.

The minister was accompanied by PCCF RK Singh, AP Bamboo Resource Development Agency Chairman Tungri Effa, AP State Medical Plant Board Chairperson Karya Bagang, and others.