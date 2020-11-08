Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha is new CIC, three information commissioners join

NEW DELHI, Nov 7: Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha was appointed as the chief information commissioner (CIC) on Saturday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Sinha as the CIC in the Central Information Commission at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

Sinha, a former diplomat, joined as the information commissioner on 1 January, 2019. He has served as India’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.

Sinha, aged 62, will have a tenure of about three years as the CIC.

A CIC and information commissioner are appointed for a tenure of five years or till they attain the age of 65 years.

Later, Sinha administered the oath of office to journalist Uday Mahurkar, former labour secretary Heera Lal Samariya and former deputy comptroller and auditor general Saroj Punhani as information commissioners.

With the induction of Mahurkar, Samariya and Punhani, the strength of the information commissioner has gone up to seven.

Vanaja N Sarna, Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Suresh Chandra and Amita Pandove are the other information commissioners in the Central Information Commission. (PTI)