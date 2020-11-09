ACA prez inspects cricket ground

DOIMUKH, Nov 8: Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) president TC Tok on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction of the cricket ground in Kolma here in Papum Pare district.

The construction of the Papum Pare District Cricket Association’s (PDCA) cricket ground is on the verge of completion, under the supervision of PDCA CEO Nabam Bitu and PDCA general manager Taha Atu. It will be ready by the end of this month, and the proposed T20 tournament 2021 of the PDCA and the ACA can be played here.

Besides conducting cricket matches, the PDCA is planning to groom budding talents of the district by running an academy at the cricket ground site.

Tok was accompanied PDCA president Danial Teli during the inspection.