Blue team wins triangular cricket series

ITANAGAR, Nov 8: ICC Blue team won the first ever Donyi Polo Cricket Academy Triangular Series 2020, beating ICC Green Team by one wicket in the final played at IG Park here on Sunday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the ICC Green Team set ICC Blue Team a challenging target of 217 in 36.2 overs. Kumar Nyompu hit 123 runs.

In reply, the Blue team chased down the target in 44.5 overs, losing nine wickets.

Biki Kumar, who scored an unbeaten 41 runs, was declared the man of the match. The award for the man of the series went to Toko Techir, who claimed 7 wickets in the tournament and hit 19 runs overall.

The final match was attended by Itanagar Cricket Association secretary Nabam Roger, ACA chief selector (2020-21) Lokam Garga, ACA chief selector ACA (w) 2020-21 David Tana, and ACA selector (2020-21) Taha Atu.

The cricket series was organized by the Itanagar Cricket Club.