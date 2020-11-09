Arunachalee student joins RIMC

ITANAGAR, Nov 8: Puna Saalyang of Arunachal secured the top rank from the Northeast states to join the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) school in Dehradun.

The RIMC is one of the top military schools of India and annually conducts entrance examinations to give admission to select groups of students.

Only two seats are allotted to the NE region, and Saalyang secured the top position. He secured an all-India ranking of 12th and has taken admission in Class 8 in the school.

Son of government employees Puna Rambya and Puna Yakang, Saalyang hails from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district. He did his earlier schooling from Love Dale Residential School, Hapoli, and the Doon International School in Dehradun.