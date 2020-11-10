1,332 candidates make it to APPSCCE mains, candidates awarded 2.5 marks for wrong questions

[ Nellie N Manpoong ]

ITANAGAR, Nov 9: A total of 1,332 candidates have made it to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination.

The APPSCCE (Preliminary) was held on 1 November and the result was declared on Monday evening by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on its website www.appsc.gov.in.

The qualified candidates will have to apply again by filling out the detailed application forms for the APPSCCE (Mains)-2020 on the APPSC website, the date for which will be notified separately in due course of time, the APPSC stated in a notification.

The mains are scheduled to take place on 6 February, 2021.

The e-admit card along with the timetable of the mains examination will be uploaded on the commission’s website for the eligible candidates around three to four weeks before the commencement of the examination, the APPSC said.

Candidates may visit www.appsc.gov.in for details of their results, with their names and roll numbers.

Meanwhile, APPSC Secretary AR Talwade informed that the commission took the opinion of a subject specialist while awarding marks for the three wrong questions in the CSAT paper.

The candidates were awarded 2.5 marks each for the wrong questions, based on expert opinion, he informed.

The secretary urged the qualified candidates to work hard for the mains.

“The competition will get tough henceforth. The mains examinations will commence from 6 February onwards,” he said, and gave assurance that the commission would work hard to ensure that future examinations are conducted without any error.

“In the last one year, many recruitment examinations took place without any complaints. We are improving and getting better. The commission is smoothly conducting the exams,” said Talwade.

He expressed gratitude to everyone involved in conducting the prelims exam. “Conducting an APPSC exam is equivalent to conducting an election. It requires massive involvement of resources and manpower,” he said.