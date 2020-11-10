APSCPCR team visits MoC childcare institution

NAHARLAGUN, Nov 9: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), led by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu, on Monday visited the childcare institution (CCI) run by the Missionary of Charity (MoC) here to take stock of the activities carried out by the MoC.

Interacting with the superintendent and staffers of the CCI, the team enquired about the numbers of children referred by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Childline Itanagar, and learned that the CCI has received 43 children from the CWC Itanagar/Papum Pare and Childline, out of whom 37 children have been handed over to their biological parents through the CWC and Childline.

Commending the service rendered by the MoC CCI, Ringu asked the staff to “share the challenges faced by the organization during this pandemic, so that the commission can find ways to help it.”

The other members of the team were Jumtum Minga, Ngurang Achung, Niri Chongrowju and Tame Achum.