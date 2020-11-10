National Legal Services Day observed

NAHARLAGUN, Nov 9: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with Oju Mission, observed the National Legal Services Day at the APSLSA complex here on Monday.

In her keynote address, APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai highlighted the importance of the day and the role of the state legal services authority, which enables the poor and the needy in getting justice.

She also explained to the participants how they can seek help from the legal services clinics to get justice and support.

Chai thanked the Oju Welfare Society for its cooperation and congratulated it for the hard work it is doing for destitute women and children.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by Oju Welfare Society chairperson Ratan Anya. It was attended by the staff members of Oju Mission, and women and children who are residing at the shelter home.

The programme ended with distribution of facemasks and sanitizers to all those present on the occasion.