Deplorable traffic scenario

The traffic scenario in the state capital is getting worse with each passing day. The work on the four-lane National Highway 415 is still progressing at a very slow pace. Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently announced that NH 415 would be completed by March 2021, barring bridges and an underpass. He held a review meeting on Monday and constituted a committee to monitor the progress of the four-lane highway. The traffic scenario is especially worsening in Itanagar due to washing away of a portion of the Itanagar to Jullang road during the monsoon rains. Even though many months have passed, the state government is yet to restore the road.

The Itanagar-Jullang road is a very important bypass road. As this road has been disrupted, the traffic volume on NH 415 has massively increased. Also, in Chandranagar, the approach to a single-lane bridge has been destroyed and this has further contributed to the slowing down of the traffic. Until the two-lane bridge is constructed and the Itanagar to Jullang road is restored, the situation is expected to remain the same. The state government should take up these projects on a war footing. The two-lane bridge in Chandranagar should be completed as soon as possible. The contractor should be asked to engage more men and work in two shifts to complete the bridge at the earliest. Similarly, the restoration of the Itanagar-Jullang road should be taken up on priority. The condition of sector and colony roads too is in shambles in the Itanagar capital region. The government should make maximum use of the winter season and carry out the repair work.