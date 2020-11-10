Progs on winter vegetables held

BASAR, Nov 9: Altogether 120 farmers participated in three different programmes on ‘Livelihood improvement through training-cum-demonstration of winter vegetables’, organized by the ICAR RC for NEH region here in Leparada district on Monday.

Farmers from Kadi, Lipu Namchi, Sago, Sadi, Nguda, Ragi Doke, Moba Doke, Sodo Doke, Dedu Doke and Tedu Doke villages benefitted from the programmes, which were held on 6, 7 and 9 November.

Addressing the participants, ICAR RC NEH’s Arunachal Pradesh Centre Director Dr H Kalita emphasized on production of winter vegetables as an alternative source of income for the tribal farmers, and on increasing the cropping intensity.

He also highlighted the feasible technologies developed by the ICAR AP Centre here, and advised the farmers to adopt the technologies for enhancing their income.

ICAR scientists Drs RA Alone (agro-forestry), Doni Jini (veterinary extension), Raghuveer Singh (plant pathology) and Ampee Tasung (soil science) also delivered lectures on different topics, such as integrated cultivation of winter vegetables with forest trees, utilization of animal waste as manure, importance of disease management of winter vegetables, and soil nutrient management of important winter vegetables.

In the three programme, 25 kgs of French beans, 30 kgs of spinach, 102 kgs of field peas, 24 kgs of coriander, 4.5 kgs of carrots, 9.5 kgs of radish, 800 grams of brinjal, 700 grams of cabbage seeds, 60 kgs of maize and 90 kgs of black nursery poly-bag were distributed among the farmers.