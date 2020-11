LONGDING, Nov 9: APCS officer Bani Lego joined as the Longding deputy commissioner here on Monday. He was accorded a warm welcome by the administrative officials, headed by ADC Taga Ekke.

In a short interaction with the administrative officers, Lego spoke about coordination among all the departments and officials of the district in order to make delivery of public services efficient and bring positive changes in the district. (DIPRO)