NABARD launches PLP for LDV

ROING, Nov 9: The NABARD launched the potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2021-22 for Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Monday.

ADC T Pertin launched the plan, in the presence of the lead district manager, officers of the ArSRLM and HoDs of all line departments of the district.

The potential for institutional credit to priority sector for 2021-22 has been estimated to the tune of Rs 3036.05 lakhs for LDV. The potential for credit flow to the agriculture sector, including crop loan, has been estimated to the tune of Rs 2334.02 lakhs for the district, the NABARD informed in a release.