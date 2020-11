TATO, Nov 10: Three houses were reduced to ashes in a fire accident that occurred in Katheying Colony here in Shi-Yomi district at around 10 am on 7 November.

Mechuka ADC Gamtum Padu inspected the site of the accident and distributed relief in kind to the three affected families.

At the direction of DC Mito Dirchi, immediate relief in cash and kind has been handed over to the ADC for distribution among the affected families. (DIPRO)