Awareness-cum-interaction meeting held

KOMBO, Nov 11: An awareness-cum-interaction meeting was organized at GHHS here in West Siang district under the guidance of school Headmaster Marto Riba.

Attending the programme, second AAP Bn (Aalo) Commandant Tumme Amo advised the students to be more laborious and study hard and to get involved in physical works.

“No sweat, no productive work,” he said.

Amo also requested the teaching community to be punctual and disciplined.

West Siang DDSE Eto Ete urged all the teachers and students to devote their full time and energy in productive work and promised to fulfill demands of the school, like posting TGTs for Mathematics, English, and erection of security fence, etc.

Earlier, Headmaster Riba highlighted various academic progress made by the school and also bottlenecks in the management of the school.