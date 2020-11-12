Farmers urged to adopt cluster approach of farming

BIJILIANG, Nov 11: KVK Anjaw Senior Scientist & Head Dr Manish Kanwat advised farmers to adopt cluster approach of nutritional kitchen gardening, poultry farming, mushroom cultivation etc to eradicate malnutrition and mortality among women and children as well as to become self-reliant.

He was speaking during a one-day awareness training and input distribution programme which was conducted by the ICAR KVK Anjaw here under Hyuliang circle of Anjaw district on Tuesday.

The senior scientist also encouraged the farmers to adopt cultivation of aromatic plants such as citronella, lemon grass, etc as a means of additional income.

Earlier, SMS Horticulture Rebecca Eko gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on ‘nutrition kitchen garden’ promoting balanced diet. She also elaborated on layout, seed rate, spacing, etc. of different vegetables and fruits and advised the farmers to take up mixed cropping, intercultural operations and crop rotation.

SMS Agronomy Khoisnam Naveen spoke about the role of major and micro nutrients for plant growth in kitchen gardens and on the role of beneficial micro-organisms in disease and pest management in kitchen gardens.

Hayuliang circle ADC Sotailum Bellai, who was also present during the programme, assured to provide all necessary assistance to the farmers, especially in marketing of ginger and other perishable items. He interacted with the farmers, discussed their issues and assured to provide immediate relief measures.

Later, vegetable seeds and planting materials of medicinal plant citronella under PKVY were distributed to 25 farmers and farm women who participated in the programme.