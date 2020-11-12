Ering honours APCS candidates with cash award

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Nov 11: MLA Ninong Ering has honoured the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination-2020 qualified candidates with cash award of Rs 10,000 each at a function held at the ADC’s conference hall here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Altogether, 40 candidates from Ruksin, Bilat and Sille-Oyan circles were given the cash award by Ering in an effort to encourage meritorious students and help the APCS aspirants in purchasing books and other study materials for better preparations.

The MLA hoped that a sizable number of candidates from his constituency would qualify to serve the state’s people as officers in various capacities.

Ering said that he would be ready “to donate Rs 25,000 each to the candidate who pass the APPSC mains examination, from this year.”

Notably, the MLA had earlier announced to sponsor meritorious but financially weaker students from his constituency for appearing in competitive exams for admission in IITs, IIMs, other top engineering colleges and MBBS.

Moreover, the MLA said that he will fund five graduates to undergo coaching for the Indian Administrative Services examination and will also sponsor the coaching fee for at least 10 undergraduate students to avail crash courses to compete in medical, IIT and other engineering examinations every year.

According to Ering, the move is estimated to cost around Rs 12 lakh every year.

Welcoming the meritorious students and their parents in the function, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom said that the local MLA’s innovative idea will “undoubtedly boost the mental strength of the APCS candidates.”

Besides government officials, local leaders and parents of the awarded APCS candidates attended the programme.