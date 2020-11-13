Prog on pest mgmt held

LEKHIPATHAR, Nov 12: Thirty-eight farmers participated in a ‘training cum-awareness programme’ on integrated pest management in vegetable crops, organized here by the Tirap KVK on Thursday.

During the programme, plant protection scientist Pura Hano introduced the principle of integrated pest management (IPM) in vegetable crops, with special focus on IPM of cabbage, stating that “each or related crops can be adopted with different IPM model.”

Hano emphasized on correct and judicious use of recommended chemical pesticides, and on using it “only as the last option to check crop yield loss which would negatively affect the economics of the crop production.”

KVK Head Amit Kumar Singh also interacted with the farmers and discussed other farming issues.

Fungicides and insecticides were later provided to the farmers.