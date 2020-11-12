Emerald doves, wild animal meat seized from Ganga market

ITANAGAR, Nov 11: As many as 30 freshly killed emerald doves (birds), barking deer and wild pig meats have been seized from the Ganga market here during an unannounced raid conducted by a team of the Lobi Wildlife Range forest officials on Tuesday.

The seller of the wild animal meat has managed to escape from the scene,” officials said.

However, the forest officials, headed by Deputy Range Forest Officer Tadar Raju are making all efforts to arrest the seller of the wild meat.

Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary’s Deputy Chief Wildlife Warden Tana Tapi informed that the drive against trading of wildlife meat would continue.