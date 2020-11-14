Diwali, Children’s Day greetings

ITANAGAR, Nov 13: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his best wishes to the people on the occasion of Diwali and Children’s Day, which fall on the same day, 14 November, this year.

In a message, Khandu said, “Happiness spreads through sharing, but this year, everyone needs to be extra careful with festivities and congregations to celebrate. With the novel coronavirus still looming large, let’s celebrate this year with a thought for those who are infected or are prone to infection due to old age and health issues.”

In another message, the CM greeted the children and wished them a very happy Children’s Day.

Khandu paid rich tributes to the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on whose birth anniversary the day is celebrated as Children’s Day. (CM’s PR Cell)