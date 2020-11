PASIGHAT, Nov 13: The North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) here in East Siang district organized a national webinar on ‘Ayurveda for Covid-19’ as part of the 5th Ayurveda Day celebration on Friday.

During the programme, zoologist Dr Kenjum Bagra spoke on the National Ayurveda Day and the importance of Ayurveda in the fight against Covid-19, while speaker Dr Imlikumba highlighted Ayurveda “in the context on immune boosting measures.”

NEIFM botanist Dr Amal Bawri also spoke.