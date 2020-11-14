ICR DC asks school authorities to appoint nodal officers to maintain Covid-19 SOPS

ITANAGAR, Nov 13: Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom has asked the heads of government higher secondary and secondary schools in the capital region to appoint nodal officers at their respective schools as per the Covid-19 guidelines, in view of the reopening of schools for Classes 10 and 12 from 16 November.

In a meeting with principals, vice principals and headmasters of the government schools in the capital region on Friday, the DC stressed that all the Covid-19 SOPs should be strictly followed. He also directed the heads of institutions to prepare their own Covid-19 SOPs “as deemed fit, as per the availability of resources, infrastructure etc, in their schools.”

The DC informed that a district task force will also be formed in consultation with the DMO and the ICR DDSE to monitor the situation from time to time.

Other issues, such as providing thermal scanners and sanitizers to schools, were also discussed.

Later, the DC handed over masks for distribution among the students of Classes 10 and 12.

BEO Nabam Shelly informed that altogether 2,900 students have registered in Classes 10 and 12 for the 2020-21 academic session “for appearing CBSE exams.”

SDO Sangeeta Yirang also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)