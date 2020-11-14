Min inspects link road, water conservation site

LUMDUNG, Nov 13: WRD Minister Mama Natung on Friday inspected the link road from Lumdung to Debeyar circle, being constructed under the NESIDS, and the water conservation site being constructed in Narabah.

The minister, who was accompanied by East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla, Pipu CO Millo Uttung, PWD EE Kardo Riba, WRD EE Suren Natung and others, expressed satisfaction over the progress of the road work, and stressed on constructing proper drainage along the road.

The minister also expressed contentment over the work on the water conservation site in Narabah. He said such projects are needed to promote tourism in the district, “and more importantly for self-sustenance of the locals.”

He said the water conservation project should serve as a “model project, not only for other districts but also for other states.”

The minister concluded his visit by inspecting the convention hall being constructed in Lumdung. It is expected to accommodate an audience of about 500 people.