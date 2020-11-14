RD secy takes stock of schemes in W/Siang

AALO, Nov 13: Rural Development (RD) Secretary Amarnath Talwade along with RD Joint Secretary Kompu Dolo toured West Siang from 12 to 13 November to take stock of the schemes being implemented under the MGNREGA, the PMKSY, the CMAGY and the PMAYG in the district.

The secretary and his team, accompanied by DRDA PD Jiken Bomjen and BDOs visited Kugi, Takpu Bagra, Angu and Biru villages, where the schemes have been carried out by the RD department.

Interacting with the beneficiaries and the implementing agencies, Talwade said that “the schemes under the DRDA are meant for the needy people and every drop of benefit must go to them.”

He said “awareness on the programme and benefits must percolate down to the needy people, so that it gives minimum sustenance to the rural folks.”

The secretary also interacted with GBs and former panchayat leaders regarding job cards and implementation of schemes in their villages, and exhorted the executing agencies to “work in a more committed and cohesive way to fulfill the mission of the government.”

Earlier, on his arrival here, West Siang DC Moki Loyi briefed the secretary on the various schemes being taken up by the DRDA. (DIPRO)