Tourism stakeholders urged to give priority to quality services

ITANAGAR, Nov 13: Deputy Tourism Director (HRD) Bengia Manna Sonam urged the stakeholders in tourism to give priority to quality services to the guests, and urged them to focus mainly on hospitality, security and privacy of the tourists.

Sonam was addressing an orientation programme on homestay, hospitality and post-Covid protocol at the State Food Craft Institute (SFCI) near IG Park here on Friday.

Stating that there is a huge scope for tourism in Arunachal, particularly in Papum Pare district, Sonam requested the stakeholders to “maintain a hygienic atmosphere and have basic requirements to open a homestay.”

Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators’ Association president John Panye emphasized the need for community participation in making tourism successful in the state.

Informing that the state has a lot to offer to guests, he advised the participants to conserve the state’s rich flora, fauna and cultural heritage.

SFCI senior consultant S Kar informed that the tourism and hospitality industry has been affected very badly because of the pandemic.

He appealed to each and everyone to maintain the SOPs and guidelines while operating tourism activities and homestays.

TIO Duyir Y Buni highlighted the requirement of ILP for domestic tourists and PAP for foreign tourist, while Yonggam Tours & Travel MD Yomjum Yonggam spoke on the importance of rural tourism.

Yupia DTO Rigio Tabom and TIO Rechi Lugnya also spoke.

Around 20 participants from Papum Pare district attended the programme.