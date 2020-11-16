APWWS seeks stringent punishment, commends police

ITANAGAR, Nov 15: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has lauded the major breakthrough made by the ICR SP and his team, under the guidance of IGP (Crime) Chukhu Apa, by arresting those involved in the recent double murder case in which a pregnant woman and her unborn child were brutally murdered by goons at the behest of her husband.

Terming it a “horrifying case which has sent shockwave as a first of its kind in the history of Arunachal Pradesh where the husband meticulously preplanned the murder of his own wife and unborn child,” the APWWS demanded that stringent punishment be awarded to all the culprits involved in the case.

“It’s important to find out the reason and motive behind the merciless and inhuman killing of the pregnant woman. The APWWS appeals that if the girl with whom the main accused (deceased’s husband) is allegedly having an extramarital affair is found to be involved, she must be booked under relevant section of the law and arrested, so that such horrific cases are not repeated,” it said.

The APWWS also commended the Tirap police for nabbing the co-accused engaged by the husband to execute the murder.

APCC, TCLPF condemn murder

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has also vehemently condemned the murder.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the APCC sought speedy investigation into the case to unearth the facts and secure justice for the deceased and her family members.

The APCC demanded that everyone involved in hatching the conspiracy to murder the pregnant woman must be punished as per the law, so that such a heinous crime is not committed in the future.

“The state has never witnessed such execution of heinous crime against women,” the APCC said, adding that crimes and violence against women are increasing rapidly in recent years in the state.

“The state government must check rising crime against women and must enforce various provisions of laws in order to ensure protection, safety and security of womenfolk,” the APCC said.

Meanwhile, the Tirap Changlang Longding Peoples’ Forum (TCLPF) has also strongly condemned the horrendous murder.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the forum commended the police department for its prompt action leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for the alleged murder.

“Justice has been delivered to the departed souls and the bereaved family,” the forum said, and appealed for peace and tranquillity and maintaining brotherhood.

It said that a candlelight vigil was organized on Sunday by the Tirap district Women Welfare Society unit and the Tutsa Students’ Union, Tirap, seeking justice for Techi Meena and her unborn baby.