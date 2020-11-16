One killed in road rage incident, accused arrested

Staff Reporter

TUTING, Nov 15: In an incident of road rage, a truck driver, identified as Dhurba Pathak (21), a resident of Madhuripathar, Assam, was reportedly shot dead by one Telung Panyi (33) at Ningging village in Upper Siang district on Saturday evening.

According to the police in Yingkiong, the incident took place at Ningging village, 13 kms from Tuting, at around 5 pm of Saturday, when Panyi’s motorcycle got into a minor accident with the truck, which was parked on the road. A heated argument broke out, and an enraged Panyi took out his 12 bore SBBL gun and fired at the driver, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Upper Siang SP Jummar Basar informed that the accused was arrested within hours of the incident, and a case (u/s 302 IPC, r/w Section 27 (1)/29 Arms Act) has been registered against him.

The SP added that postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the brother of the deceased. “The district administration provided ambulance for dropping the deceased’s body at his hometown,” Basar said.

The incident reportedly sparked anger among the people of the deceased. A flash mob blocked the national highway in Silapathar, Assam, protesting against the brutal killing of the truck driver.

However, the situation limped back to normalcy after the report of the arrest of the accused reached the angry mob.