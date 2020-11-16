Cricket tournament underway

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Nov 15: Nineteen teams are participating in the Dapo Premier League (DPL) cricket tournament which began here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

Attending the inaugural function, Dikto Yekar commended the tournament’s organizer and encouraged the players to “participate every games and sports rather than spending their valuable time for other activities like playing gambling and petty activities.”

He advocated organizing more such sports events, “especially to make people stop spending their time in hunting birds and animals in the jungle.”

The inaugural match was played between K2 Cricket Club and Champion Cricket Club, which the latter won by five wickets.