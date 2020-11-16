Mini-marathon race conducted

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Nov 15: Nedi Nigi of Anjaw and Kaling Tamin of East Siang secured the first positions in the girls’ and the boys’ sections, respectively, in the open mini-marathon race organized by the Legong Banggo Students’ Union in Sille-Oyan in East Siang district on Saturday.

The winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each, sponsored by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, the organizers informed.

In total, 310 runners from across the state took part in the 10-km race, which started from the GHSS playground and culminated at the Leku forest beat office.

ABK Youth Wing president Joluk Minung flagged off the race in the presence of East Siang DDSE Jongge Yirang.

The state level competition was organized in collaboration with the sports department, under the state government’s ‘Run for unity, run for health’ programme.