Along Aboh memorial football tourney begins

DADAM, Nov 17: The first ever Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament, organized by the Dadam Football Club, began at the Kamlesh Joshi mini outdoor stadium here in Tirap district on Monday.

Declaring the tournament open, former minister Thajam Aboh commended the organizers of the tournament, especially MLA Chakat Aboh and the mother of late Along Aboh, for organizing the tournament in memory of Along Aboh, who died in the 21 May, 2019 massacre.

Former Dadam ASM Pantoam Kamhua appealed to all the participating teams to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship throughout the tournament, while local NGO Care Me Home Welfare Society’s Sontung Bangsia appealed to the youths of the district to channel their energy in a positive way for a better future.

Twenty-one teams are participating in the tournament. The winning team will be awarded Rs 1 lakh, while the runner-up will get Rs 50,000. There are individual prizes, such as for the best player (Rs 10,000), the highest scorer (Rs 10,000) and the best goalkeeper (Rs 10,000).

The inaugural programme was attended by Dadam GSS Headmaster Wangthian Hakhun, District Sports Officer Noah Mongku, police officers and personnel, army officers, chiefs, and GBs.

Moktowa Football Club won the inaugural match, defeating Hukan B-Team Football Club by nine goals. (DIPRO)