Local climbers explore mountains of U/Siang

YINGKIONG, Nov 17: A three-member team of local mountaineers explored the unexplored mountains of Upper Siang district and scaled one of the highest peaks of the region, Mt Eko Dumbing, standing at 13,690 ft.

Led by Everester Kishon Tekseng along with local climbers Taram Sitek and Tarep Tekseng, the expedition team had been flagged off by Upper Siang DC Taper Pada on 28 October, and was flagged in by Yingkiong DFO Anying Boli on 13 November.

The Alpine style expedition, which was organized by a team of local mountaineers of Simong village, was also aimed at spreading awareness among the local people about the importance of the mountains and wildlife of Upper Siang. (DIPRO)