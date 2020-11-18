Skill development prog underway

ITANAGAR, Nov 17: Fifty-five participants have enrolled for training in tailoring, baking and handicrafts in a workshop being organized by the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), themed ‘Skilling Galo’.

During the inaugural function at a city hotel here on 16 November, Skill Development Minister Tumke Bagra, who inaugurated the workshop, said that the central government is “seriously taking up initiative for skill development.”

“Skilling India, ‘Make in India’, etc, are being taken up at the national level for enhancement of skill sets and for promotion of enterprise among trained youths,” he said, and lauded the GWS for launching such a training programme.

GWS president Tanga Kena encouraged the participants to “sincerely complete the course and build up expertise” in order to be able to set up their own enterprises.

He informed that the two best participants from each field would be provided with equipments once the training programme is completed.

GWS general secretary Gomar Basar urged the participants to “focus on how to become job creators rather than just job seekers.” He said there is plenty of scope for the growth of entrepreneurship in the state.

Chairperson of the steering committee spearheading the training programme, Dr Rime Ngulom Potom and chairman of the empanelled facilitating NGO, Yomjum Yomgam also spoke.

The lengths of the training courses range from 15 days to a month.