Former ASP’s son allegedly killed by friend

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 17: One Sangam Namchoom (about 24 years) was allegedly killed on the night of 14 November when his friend, one Yangkhu Thoyang (25) hit him with a car on the Digaru-Alubari road in Lohit district at around 9:30 pm.

A resident of Chowkham, the deceased is the son of a former assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

As per the police, the main accused, Thoyang, is under arrest.

During investigation, three others, including the girlfriend of the deceased, were arrested as they were part of the picnic and close friends of the deceased.

Sources in the police informed that, as per statements, the deceased had gone to a picnic with his friends and left the picnic spot (near the Digaru bridge) on foot for Chowkham, leaving behind his motorbike. His other friends also dispersed from the spot soon after, and the alleged accused, who was driving a Maruti Swift car, hit him with the car on the Alubari-Digaru road.

“The accused is saying that he did not hit him (Namchoom) on purpose. However, prima facie, we also need to consider that the accused did not consider rushing him to the hospital for medical care or inform the police about the incident, besides other pieces of evidence,” the police said.

A murder case has been registered at the Sunpura police station under Section 302 IPC by the family of the deceased.

“We have currently registered a murder case, but it may turn out to be a culpable homicide. The police are going back to the history of their relationship to find out more details, and more witnesses are being summoned in connection with the case,” the police informed.