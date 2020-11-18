Two arrested for peddling drugs, one absconding

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 17: Two persons, including a policeman, were arrested for peddling drugs in East Kameng HQ Seppa on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, East Kameng SP Sumit Jha said, “Around 10 o’clock, we got credible information that some drug peddlers are running their business. Inspector Don led the team and raided. Two suspects were apprehended and incriminating substances were recovered from them.”

“A third suspect absconded from the scene and abandoned his car. On searching, we

found some incriminating substances from the car,” Jha informed.

He added that the accused have been identified as Wangham Wangpuk (32), from Lazu, Tirap district, who is a policeman posted in Seppa, and Sanju Rai, from Darjeeling, West Bengal.

The SP stated that the absconding accomplice, identified as Jogin Wangpan, from Bunia village in Longding district, is also a policeman.

Jha appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in booting out the drug menace from the district.

He informed that two NGOs, namely, Save Arunachal Save Generation and the All East Kameng Anti-Drug Association, were instrumental in busting the drug peddlers.