State JD (U) says its MLAs are united

ITANAGAR, Nov 17: The state unit of the Janata Dal (United) has claimed that all its MLAs are united and rumours of its MLAs shifting loyalty to the BJP are not true.

Addressing a gathering here to celebrate the party’s victory in the Bihar election, state JD (U) president Ruhi Tagung said that the party’s MLAs are united and the JD (U) is ready to contest the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections.

“We will finalize the formalities and modalities with the ruling BJP, being the alliance party in the state. Hope everything will be sorted out within a few days,” Tagung said.

Lawmakers Jikke Tako, Kanggong Taku and Hayeng Mangfi, state JD (U) vice president Kame Kipa and youth president Riba Pangia Dolo, among others, also addressed the gathering.