World Diabetes Day observed

LONGDING, Nov 17: The Longding District Health Society observed the World Diabetes Day at the CHC here on 16 November.

Activities like sugar-free screening, BP measurement, BMI calculation, etc, were carried out as part of the programme. Fifty persons were screened, and one was provisionally diagnosed as being diabetic.

DC Bani Lego, who along with DMO Dr Worar Taku attended the programme, advised people to eat healthy, stay fit and do regular physical activities in order to avoid lifestyle diseases like diabetics. He also spoke about improving the district’s healthcare facilities.

NCD DMO Dr Kato Ratan spoke about diabetes management. (DIPRO)