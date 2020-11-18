DC inspects ongoing work for VKV

KHONSA, Nov 17: Tirap DC Taro Mize inspected the construction site for a VKV in Barap recently and instructed the work agency to implement the project as per the guidelines within the stipulated time.

DRDA PD Hakresha Kri, who accompanied the DC during the visit, informed that the construction work is being carried out amid the Covid-19 pandemic, due to which labourers from Assam were unable to return to the workplace on time.

“However, the construction work is now being carried out in full swing with a good number of labourers, and hopefully, it will be completed in time as per the guidelines,” Kri said.

Later, the DC interacted with KGBV Principal Chatham Lowang and visited the school’s office and classrooms. DPO LR Roy, Lazu EAC (in-charge) DK Thungdok, members of the All Ollo Welfare Association and the All Ollo Students’ Union and DRDA engineer Telem Kitnya accompanied the DC. (DIPRO)