Bui takes stock of functioning of industry dept

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Nov 18: After being inducted as the adviser to the minister for industry, textile and handloom, local MLA Rode Bui convened a meeting of all the officials of the department and interacted with them at the industrial office here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

During the interaction, the officials briefed the MLA about their grievances and various problems being faced by them in executing government works.

Bui assured to improve the present status of the department by providing new infrastructure apart from other logistic support. He asked the officers to prepare a list of the immediate requirements for further consultation with the minister concerned.

He also inspected the handloom centre.

The officers placed before the MLA some of the immediate requirements, like the construction of toilet(s) for the staffs, quarters for officials and vehicles for the department.