Natung attends NE Green Summit, calls for conservation of nature

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: Arunachal Pradesh Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung on Wednesday attended the closing day of the fifth edition of the North East Green Summit at the IIT Guwahati in Assam which was organized by Vibgyor NE Foundation in collaboration with IIT Guwahati.

Natung, in his address, exhorted the CBOs, NGOs, and the youths and

common people at grass-root level to actively participate in the conservation of nature.

He also highlighted the initiatives being taken by the Arunachal government for promotion and cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants for livelihood generation, “whereby 12,500 acres of land will be taken up for herbal cultivation in the coming three years.” The summit was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday with focus on the theme, ‘Corona bio-disaster aftermath: Sustainable yardsticks to save our planet’.