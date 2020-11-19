ITANAGAR, Nov 18: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) is organizing a three-day workshop on ‘Ideas, Innovation and Technology’ for students, teachers and entrepreneurs from 18 to 20 November here at the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, Indira Gandhi Park.

A total of 44 participants from various schools of the capital complex are participating in the workshop.

Director cum Member Secretary APSCS&T, CD Mungyak said that the workshop is a good opportunity for the students to learn and they should utilize it to its best. He also motivated the teachers and the students to keep up the spirit of participation and to give their best. The director advised the participants to utilize modern technology and resources to improve their technical skill.

Resource persons of the workshop are senior lecturers Dr Suprakash Roy and Sudipta Das from the Department of Technical Education and Training, West Bengal.

In their introductory speeches, both the resource persons focused on encouraging the participants to think out of the box and to develop a creative-thinking brain. They encouraged the participants to enhance their critical thinking, problem-solving ability and develop good communication skill.

Further, the participants have been divided into groups and asked to create and to think of new ideas and work on inventions. The project and plan prepared by the students will be supported by the department.